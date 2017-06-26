© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

DeWine Finally Confirms the Rumors, Announces Governor Run

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 26, 2017 at 8:27 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
MIKEDEWINE.COM

One of the worst kept secrets in Ohio politics this year was revealed on Sunday, with Mike DeWine launching his campaign for governor and starting a tour of the state.

Mike DeWine made his announcement at his annual ice cream social at his home in Cedarville in front of several hundred people. He named schools as his top priority, along with Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis, which he’s been dealing with as Attorney General.

“My pledge to you is that when I’m governor of this state, I will take the lead and we’ll get in front of this epidemic. We will do that,” he said.

DeWine has been in elected office for most of the last four decades, including as US Senator, so he’s expected to vault to front-runner status in the four-way race for the Republican nomination against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Congressman Jim Renacci. Four Democrats are also running for governor for now.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineOhio Governor's Raceopioid crisisElection 2018
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content