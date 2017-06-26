Canton Park Commissioners Invite Public Comment on Pro Football Hall of Fame Proposal

The Canton Parks board is holding a special meeting this Wednesday to discuss a proposal from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The park commissioners will meet with the public at the Canton Garden Center to review an expansion of the parking lot at Stadium Park, adjacent to the Hall of Fame. The plan would allow both park-goers and football fans to use the lot until construction on the Hall of Fame village is complete. The museum would pay for the expansion as well as for some upgrades to Stadium Park’s signage and other facilities, according to Parks Commission Director Derek Gordon.

“There’s some existing features that would have to be moved or upgraded, such as the bathroom facility, street-scaping as well as some new signage and things that would definitely be needed improvements that we would do – or want done – regardless of this Hall of Fame project that they’re willing to help us out with.”

Gordon says the plan sounds like it would be mutually beneficial for everyone, but “to this point, the commission is not committed to any decision on whether they want to see this go forward or not; that is the absolute purpose of this public meeting.”

No action will be taken at Wednesday’s meeting; the next Canton Parks Board meeting is scheduled for July 18. Gordon says they will likely be seeking feedback on the plan at least until then.