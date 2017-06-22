© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Democrats See Big Problems in the GOP Budget Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 22, 2017 at 4:53 PM EDT
photo of Fred Strahorn
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic leaders in the state are making one last push to change some provisions they’re most concerned about in the state budget bill.

House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says the Senate budget makes too many cuts at a time when more money needs to be invested in schools, infrastructure and fighting the opioid epidemic.

Strahorn argues that giving schools less money will have a domino effect.

“They are going to be back at the ballot asking local taxpayers to go in their pocket again, which is going to make them weaker consumers. That’s going to lead to derailing the economy,” he said.

Republican leaders have said they have found ways to cut government spending and put about $176 million toward the drug crisis.

The budget is now in conference committee where Senate and House leaders must come up with a final plan. The budget must be passed and signed by the governor by next Friday.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
