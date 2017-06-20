© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Democrats Say Small-Business Tax Cut Hasn't Done What it's Intended To Do

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 20, 2017 at 10:38 AM EDT

The Kasich administration has said a small business tax cut passed in 2013 to spark job creation is not the cause of the state’s budget shortfall, which is approaching a billion dollars. But Democrats are saying it’s not doing what it was intended to do. 

The tax cut is targeted toward small businesses that report revenue as personal income, and the Ohio Department of Taxation says it cost the state around $1.1 billion last year. But critics such as Democratic Sen. Michael Skindell say it hasn’t created jobs – just a huge tax loophole.

“The accountants are advising their clients to reorganize themselves in a way so that they can avoid paying any state income taxes whatsoever.”

This fiscal year has brought the state’s two best months ever for new business filings with the Secretary of State’s office, which has cut those filing costs. And the office notes that filing that business paperwork doesn’t guarantee a company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichMichael SkindellSmall-business tax cutstax cutsOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
