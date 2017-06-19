© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Supreme Court Turns Down Case on Ohio's Thrown-Out Ballots

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 19, 2017 at 8:33 PM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to not hear an argument from an Ohio group that claims the state’s top elections official is wrongfully tossing out ballots.

A federal court ruled last year that Secretary of State Jon Husted was following the law by throwing out ballots that had minor errors such as signing a name rather than printing it and leaving a digit out of a social security number.

The U.S. District court said the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, based in Cleveland, did not have standing to bring the case up because it was a private entity. The group wanted to fight that ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court but the high court turned it down.

Husted said in a statement that the decision brings this case to a close. But the Supreme Court will hear a case to decide if the state wrongfully removed people from Ohio’s voter rolls.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJon HustedvotingNortheast Ohio Coalition for the HomelessU.S. Supreme Court
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content