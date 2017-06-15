© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Schools Concerned About a $100 Million Transportation Cut in the State Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 15, 2017 at 8:54 PM EDT
a photo of a school bus
PEXELS

Both the House and Senate increased the amount the state will spend on its 610 school districts beyond Gov. John Kasich’s original budget proposal. But school leaders are concerned about a big cut that’s remained through all three versions of the budget.

The Senate budget puts $271 million more into schools than the House budget does, meaning that only about 75 districts will get less money than they got last year. But school leaders say the largest general revenue fund cut to any part of the budget is in student transportation – a cut of $100 million. Barbara Shaner is with the Ohio Association of School Business Officials.

“If you can’t get them there, obviously you can’t have them in the classroom, and we see that as almost as an important as the things that we would put in the classroom.”

Districts say pupil transportation was already underfunded, and Shaner says that money for buses will have to be made up locally – either through levies or cuts to other programs.

Government & Politics2017 State BudgetJohn KasichBarbara ShanerOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
