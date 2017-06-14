Cincinnati-area congressman Brad Wenstrup was the first doctor on the scene this Wednesday morning to treat House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Scalise and four others were wounded after a gunman opened fire during baseball practice including Republican congressmen and staffers. Wenstrup is a former army surgeon.

After the gunman was shot by Capitol Hill police, Wenstrup ran out to the field to treat Scalise. He says the experience reminded him of his days as a combat surgeon in Iraq.

I ran out to Steve Scalise, who was the only one still on the field, laying on the field, and he was conscious and he had been shot in the right hip. I’m sorry, the left hip and I started tending to his wounds like I was in Iraq.

Wenstrup says it's a good thing Scalise was a member of the House leadership.

Cincinnati Congressman Treated Fellow Congressman's Gunshot Wound A nod to Capitol Hill Police