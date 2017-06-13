© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senate Democrats React to Changes in Ohio Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 13, 2017 at 10:36 PM EDT
photo of Michael Skindell
OHIO SENATE

Senate Democrats are sounding off on the changes Republican leadership made in the House version of the state budget, which the GOP says will deal with a deficit that could be a billion dollars.

 

Republicans say they boosted school spending and put $6 million more toward the opioid crisis. But Democratic Sen. Michael Skindell of Lakewood near Cleveland says that money was placed in a special fund.

“It really restricts what those dollars can be used for. The opiate crisis is impacting most Ohioans, and we need to make sure we have unrestricted ability to attack this problem.”

The Senate budget cuts state agencies up to 4% and reduces Medicaid spending by $200 million. But Skindell says Republicans put the burden of balancing the budget on working Ohioans, and he’s calling for the elimination of a small business tax cut that’ll costs the state about a billion dollars this fiscal year.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
