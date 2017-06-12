The Northeast Ohio Coalition For the Homeless Has a New Director

The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless has its first new director in 23 years. Chris Knestrick will take over on July 5. He foresees many challenges for homeless people in Cleveland.

“How do we best support those that are shelter-resistant? And right now we see family shelters; how do we support families that are experiencing homelessness? That seems to be on the rise. And I think one of the big challenges is the current heroin epidemic and how that affects and forces people into experiencing homelessness.

“Primarily I think my focus will be building relationships with those that are experiencing homelessness, first and foremost, to allow them to find their voice in this work. Secondly, I hope to build relationships with people that are doing this work, whether they’re service providers or government officials.”

Knestrick takes over from Brian Davis, who says new leadership is a good thing since it can help repair relationships that may have become strained in the past. Both Knestrick and the board of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless praised Davis’ work over the past 23 years.