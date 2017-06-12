© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Budget May Need to be Trimmed to be Balanced

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 12, 2017 at 5:53 PM EDT
photo of Tim Keen
OHIO OFFICE OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

Senators will unveil their version of the state budget today – they needed to trim hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure it’s balanced. But critics are pointing to a small business tax cut as the reason the state’s tax revenues are short by nearly a billion dollars. 

The tax cut was passed in 2013, and now that it’s fully phased in, it allows businesses that file revenue as personal income to deduct all taxes on the first $250,000 of income. The total deficit for this fiscal year is $841 million.  But budget director Tim Keen says that tax is not the reason for the shortfall.

“The tax gains of Ohioans has never exceeded, in the three years that we’ve done this, the estimates that we put in place. So I have seen no evidence to indicate to me that the small business tax cut is the cause of the revenue shortfall that we're seeing."

An Ohio Department of Taxation document shows that while that tax cut will have cost the state nearly $1.1 billion in 2016, it was estimated to cost the state $1.17 billion.

Government & PoliticsOhio budgetTim KeenOhio Department of Taxation
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
