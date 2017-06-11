© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Touts New Healthcare Jobs

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 11, 2017 at 1:02 PM EDT
Photo of Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Jo Ingles
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio will be getting 700 new jobs. UnitedHealth Group will be adding those jobs at a new facility just north of Columbus.

The 700 new customer service employees at the Dublin UnitedHealth Group site brings the company's total Ohio payroll to 4,000. Gov. John Kasich says these latest jobs are part of a pattern that’s taken place since he took office.

“We’re up over the last six and a half years by almost a half a million jobs which is really good.”

But Kasich's own job creating entity JobsOhio says last year was the state's lowest for job growth in the past three years. Kasich didn’t take questions from reporters after the event. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
