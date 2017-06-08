© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Bill Seeks to Reform Ohio's Bureau of Workers Compensation

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 8, 2017 at 4:31 PM EDT
photo of Mike Henne
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers are considering a new bill to reform the Bureau of Workers Compensation. It would make key changes to the program, like reducing extended injured worker benefits for retirees. It would also change the name of the agency.

Republican Rep. Mike Henne says the bill would eliminate red tape for both employers and injured employees.

“It’s about giving them the appropriate care when they are injured. It’s about getting them back to work, for the employee and the employer, and it’s about getting them the appropriate benefits when they can’t return to work.”

Henne says the bill would also change the name of the agency from the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation to the Office of Employee Safety and Rehabilitation.

“Now I will tell you I’m not married to the name.”

He says it could change as the bill goes through the House and Senate -- and so could the details of the plan as lawmakers take a closer look at the proposed overhaul.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
