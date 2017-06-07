© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's Senate Is Expected to Release Its Budget Changes Soon

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 7, 2017 at 6:37 PM EDT
photo of Tim Keen, Cliff Rosenberger, John Kasich and Larry Obhof
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Senate’s changes to the House version of the upcoming state budget will be released soon.  And those changes will be important, since Gov. John Kasich told lawmakers they have to cut $800 million from his initial budget because of falling tax revenues. 

The House sent to the Senate a spending plan that budget director Tim Keen said still needed to be cut by $168 million to be balanced. Keen’s office says the state will end this fiscal year in the black, though the current tax revenue shortfall is approaching a billion dollars.

But Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville said this is no different than any other budget.

“Revenue projections change; they sometimes get better, sometimes they get worse. This is the same that we deal with in every budget.”

Senators are expected to take out the House changes to Medicaid expansion spending and to lower the number of school districts whose funds will be cut. Republican leaders will have a budget for Democrats to see Friday and will likely publicly reveal it early next week.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichTim KeenOhio SenateOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content