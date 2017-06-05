Ohio Lawmakers Are Considering a Bill to Try to Protect Senior Citizens From Fraud

A bill to combat and prevent fraud against senior citizens is being considered by state lawmakers.

Republican Sen. Steve Wilson says less than 5 percent of the fraud cases against senior citizens are reported. And he says people who might suspect seniors are being ripped off don’t often report it.

“Not only do we lose money from our seniors but we also lose money from our taxpayers because when this fraud is perpetrated, and when a Mrs. Jones loses her life savings, often times Mrs. Jones goes from being private pay within our care community to being on Medicaid.”

Wilson’s bill would require financial advisors, bankers or others who suspect an older person might be a victim of fraud to report their suspicions to adult protective services. And it would strengthen penalties for that fraud.