Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Are Considering a Bill to Try to Protect Senior Citizens From Fraud

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 5, 2017 at 1:05 AM EDT
Photo of Republican Senator Steve Wilson
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau

A bill to combat and prevent fraud against senior citizens is being considered by state lawmakers. 

Republican Sen. Steve Wilson says less than 5 percent of the fraud cases against senior citizens are reported. And he says people who might suspect seniors are being ripped off don’t often report it.

“Not only do we lose money from our seniors but we also lose money from our taxpayers because when this fraud is perpetrated, and when a Mrs. Jones loses her life savings, often times Mrs. Jones goes from being private pay within our care community to being on Medicaid.”

Wilson’s bill would require financial advisors, bankers or others who suspect an older person might be a victim of fraud to report their suspicions to adult protective services. And it would strengthen penalties for that fraud. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsSteve Wilsonfraudsenior citizensMedicaid
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
