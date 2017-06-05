© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Court Strikes Down Provisions Some Provisions Tacked onto Ohio's 'Christmas Tree Bill'

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 5, 2017 at 10:28 PM EDT
photo of judge gavel
ESB PROFESSIONAL
/
SHUTTERSTOCK

The so called Christmas tree bill that was quickly passed at the end of last year has found many of its ornaments broken by a court decision.

Ohio's Republican  lawmakers passed a bill in December that prevented cities from regulating pet stores and added some rules for animal care and sales. But it quickly morphed into what many referred to as the Christmas tree bill when lawmakers added provisions to prevent cities from enacting their own minimum wage laws and spelled out rules for where cell phone equipment can be placed.

As soon as Gov. John Kasich signed the bill, local officials sued. 

Now a Franklin County judge has ruled the law violated the Ohio Constitution’s one-subject rule. The parts of the law pertaining to pet stores was allowed to stand. The state is expected to appeal the decision .

