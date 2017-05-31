© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Former Astronaut Helps Launch Ohio Gun-Control Advocate Group

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 31, 2017 at 5:43 PM EDT
photo of Mark Kelly
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group of advocates is pushing for more gun safety legislation, even as state lawmakers are debating several pro-gun bills. The Ohio Coalition for Common Sense brought in a notable name for their launch.

Former astronaut Mark Kelly is a gun owner, married to another gun owner – former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived being shot in the head while she was meeting with constituents in a shopping center parking lot in 2011. The couple now advocates for gun regulations.

Kelly says the costs of gun violence in Ohio in medical expenses, lost wages, law enforcement and prosecution are huge.

“Just in 2015, the price tag of gun violence in Ohio was more than $2.5 billion in directly measurable costs.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W49go8-nOJ8

Kelly says most gun owners and more than 80 percent of Ohioans want Congress to close loopholes that allow no background checks for purchases on the internet or at gun show. But Kelly notes there’s a lot of enthusiasm on the gun rights side. Several bills at the Statehouse would expand gun owners’ rights, including eliminating permits to carry concealed weapons for most adults. 

Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
