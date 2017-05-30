© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Democrats Bill Would Protect Call Center Employees in Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 30, 2017 at 3:47 PM EDT
Photo of Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman)
Daniel Konik
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Federal stats show nearly 14,000 jobs at call centers in Ohio have been lost in the last decade. Senate Democrats have proposed a bill that seeks to protect the 170,000 people still working at call centers in the state. 

The bill would require call-center companies that want to outsource at least 30 percent of their operations to notify the state at least 120 days in advance, or face a $10,000 daily fine. It also includes placement on a bad actors list. And it would require the state to use only Ohio-based call centers for its customer service operations. Frank Mathews is with the Communications Workers of America District 4 in Cleveland. 

“This is a survival issue for working families in Ohio, union and non-union. These laws and rules would apply across the board whether you’re a union or a non-union company,” Mathews says.

A similar proposal failed last year. The House version is expected to have Republican co-sponsorship. But the bill faces an uphill battle; it’s opposed by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSen. Joe SchiavoniConsumer Protection Call Center ActCommunications Workers of America District 4ClevelandFrank Mathews
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content