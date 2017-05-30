Democrats Bill Would Protect Call Center Employees in Ohio
Federal stats show nearly 14,000 jobs at call centers in Ohio have been lost in the last decade. Senate Democrats have proposed a bill that seeks to protect the 170,000 people still working at call centers in the state.
The bill would require call-center companies that want to outsource at least 30 percent of their operations to notify the state at least 120 days in advance, or face a $10,000 daily fine. It also includes placement on a bad actors list. And it would require the state to use only Ohio-based call centers for its customer service operations. Frank Mathews is with the Communications Workers of America District 4 in Cleveland.
“This is a survival issue for working families in Ohio, union and non-union. These laws and rules would apply across the board whether you’re a union or a non-union company,” Mathews says.
A similar proposal failed last year. The House version is expected to have Republican co-sponsorship. But the bill faces an uphill battle; it’s opposed by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.