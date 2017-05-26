The jury will not see the Officer's Confederate Flag T-Shirt in Cincinnati Police Shooting Case

The judge overseeing the Ray Tensing retrial is ruling out a controversial piece of evidence.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing was wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt the day he fatally shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. But jurors in his retrial won't see that shirt.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz ruled the prejudicial value of the shirt far outweighs the probative value, and she's excluding it.

Jurors will get to see footage of three traffic stops Tensing made before the fatal one. She's also allowing a defense video analyst witness to serve as an expert, but forensic animations he'd hoped to show the jury are out. Those animations, the judge says, make an imperfect scenario look too perfect.

Jury selection begins Tuesday.