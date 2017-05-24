2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
It's Politics: Brown Says Portman's Endorsement of Mandel Won't Hurt Their Working Relationship
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is backing Josh Mandel’s second attempt to unseat Portman’s Democratic counterpart, Sherrod Brown.
Portman announced his support for the conservative state treasurer in a video released a week after Congressman Pat Tiberi announced he won’t challenge Mandel in a GOP primary.
Brown says he’s not bothered by Portman’s endorsement of Mandel and the he and Portman will continue to work on steel and other issues.
“We work on … fighting the Trump budget cuts in Lake Erie and the Appalachian Regional Commission. We will continue to find ways to work together. Politics is politics, I understand that. Neither he nor I will let that get in the way of serving the needs of this state.”
Brown endorsed Democrat Ted Strickland in his run against Portman last year.