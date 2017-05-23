© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Says Congressional Changes May Boost Trump's Budget Plans, But It's Still Only A Suggestion

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 23, 2017 at 5:56 PM EDT
photo of ROB PORTMAN
WKSU FILE PHOTO

Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Rob Portman expects President Donald Trump’s budget will go through big changes in Congress, though perhaps not quite as big as in the past.

President Trump’s 2018 budget includes major cuts in social welfare, research and environmental programs, builds a wall along the southern border, and presumes a rate of growth based on tax cuts that will balance the budget in 10 years.

'I think probably budgets have a little more sway than they used to just because Congress isn't going through the normal process. But in general, this is a suggestion.'

As director of the Office of Management and Budget under President George W. Bush, Sen. Rob Portman constructed such spending blueprints. He says back then, Congress had greater power because there were separate appropriations for 12 different areas of government that Congress scrutinized closely. Now they’ve been consolidated."

“So I think probably budgets have a little more sway than they used to just because Congress isn’t going through the normal process. But in general, this is a suggestion. The president, his people, have given their recommendations. And now it’s our job through the appropriations process to go through this line-by-line line and come up with our own proposals.”

Portman was among the Republicans who objected to similar cuts to Medicaid, Great Lakes Restoration and other spending in President Trump’s 2017 proposal. 

Editor's note: This story originally transposed the title of the Office of Management and Budget

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
