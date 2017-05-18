© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's U.S. Senators Introduce a Bill to Help Residential Treatment Facilities for Opioid Addiction

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 18, 2017 at 4:30 PM EDT
Photo of Senators Rob Portman (left) and Sherrod Brown (right).
Karen Kasler
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s U.S. senators have introduced a bipartisan bill they say will help combat the opioid-abuse problems in the Buckeye State. 

Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown say their bill would raise the cap on beds covered by Medicaid at residential treatment facilities from 16 to 40. Brown says that means more Ohioans who need treatment for drug addiction can get it.

“We think that will help immensely. It will more than double the number of people who can be treated, in-patient, with beds.”

Brown says the caps were put in place years ago, before the opioid crisis, to save Medicaid dollars. Both senators say the lack of available beds is the No. 1 barrier to getting addicted people on the path to recovery. Ohio is among the top states in the number of per capita opioid deaths.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
