Ohio Democrats Say Details Will Matter When It Comes to Rengotiating NAFTA

Renegotiating NAFTA was a big selling point for Donald Trump with Ohio voters, and likely represents his best chance of getting Ohio Democratic support in Congress.

The Trump administration has officially notified Congress that it plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement but is being vague about what changes will be negotiated. The notice came from Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade represenative and Ashtabula native.

Northeast Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan says the details will be crucial.

“I’m willing to work with the Trump administration if they’re willing to do this renegotiation to try to make these trade agreements to start work for the American people again. And I hope he does it in a way that’s thoughtful because it’s a delicate situation. You could actually make things worse if you don’t do it properly.”

Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur says the renegotiated deal needs to include robust environmental and labor standards and must not “overtly favor corporations.”