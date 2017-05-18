© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Former U.S. Attorney Carole Rendon Praises the Pick of Mueller to Investigate Trump/Russia Ties

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 18, 2017 at 1:01 AM EDT
Carole Rendon
M.L. SCHUTLZE
/
WKSU

The Justice Department’s selection of Robert Mueller as special counsel investigating ties between Russia and the Trump campaign is drawing bipartisan praise. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, the former U.S. Attorney for Northern Ohio says that’s for a good reason.  

Carole Rendon was among the nearly four-dozen U.S. attorneys unexpectedly fired by the Trump administration in March. Both Mueller and the man who appointed him Wednesday evening, Rod Rosenstein, had been US attorneys in other districts, and Rendon says she respects both. She thinks Mueller, a former FBI director, will do a thorough job.

“I think it’s really important for the American people to have faith that this investigation that is so critical is going to be done effectively, that it’s going to be done independently of the political process and that it’s going to be done by somebody who’s got the qualifications that you need to handle something of this magnitude. And Bob Mueller certainly does."

Rendon, who was U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio for a year, is now in private practice in Cleveland

Tags

Government & PoliticsCarole RendonU.S. Attorney for the Northern District of OHioRobert MuellerRod Rosenstein
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
