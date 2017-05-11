U.S. Agriculture Secretary Perdue Creates An Office to Boost Trade

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is announcing a new position in his department.

At an event in Cincinnati today, Perdue said he’s creating an undersecretary for trade to focus on marketing American agriculture products around the world.

“The goal is after you have enough food to produce and feed your family, you want to share, you want sell it, you want to move it and trade it across the world," Perdue said.

A new report detailing the changes was submitted to Congress today. U.S. Sen, Sherrod Brown says he welcomes the extra emphasis on trade but criticizes the elimination of the undersecretary of rural development, which he says Ohio counts on.