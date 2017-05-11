© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Propose Raising Small Animals in Urban Food Deserts

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 11, 2017 at 7:50 PM EDT
photo of chickens
RICK JACKSON
House Bill 175 would allow residence owners to keep small livestock on their property.

A new bill in the Ohio Legislature would let city residents without access to fresh foods raise small animals for food. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports some lawmakers think it’s in bad taste.

The bill would trump home rule in local communities by permitting property owners to keep a limited number of chickens, goats or other small animals to feed their families. But Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler, who himself lives on a farm, thinks this idea could be a recipe for disaster.

“What are you going to do when the chickens get out? I’ve chased chickens all over my property. Turkeys, goats. Somebody has a goat and they think that goat is just going to stay in a little pen? What happens when it gets out and eats the neighbor’s flowers and I’m telling you, that’s gonna happen," Koehler says.

Koehler and other lawmakers say cities should have home rule on this matter. The bill’s sponsor, conservative Republican Tom Brinkman, told a committee it’s no different than people having their Second Amendment rights to carry a gun.

