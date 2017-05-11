© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Fantasy Sports Industry Supports Ohio's Proposed Regulations

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 11, 2017 at 7:46 PM EDT
stock photo of fantasy football
SHUTTERSTOCK
The Fantasy Sports Trade Association estimates 57.4 million people played online fantasy sports in 2016.

Ohio lawmakers are once again tackling the state’s rules on fantasy sports. But Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports the bill now has industry support.

The bill sponsored by House Republicans would require people to be 18 or older to play in a fantasy sports league. And the company running it would have to be licensed by the state.

Marc La Vorgna speaks for Draft Kings and Fan Duel, the daily fantasy competitions that were targeted by  S.B. 35 last year. He says they support this bill, and that regulations are important to make sure everyone is playing by the same rules.

“The same as financial institutions or real estate or any industry, one bad actor as a negative impact on everybody," La Vorgna says.

Last year, the attorney general’s office said Ohio should update its rules on fantasy sports which have evolved from paper-and-pencil games to a giant digital industry.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDraft KingsFan Duelfantasy spotsOhio House of Representatives
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
