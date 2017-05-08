© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Secretary of State Jon Husted Enters the Race For Governor

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 8, 2017 at 10:14 AM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
JON HUSTED

Update 10 a.m.: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has now joined the Democrtaic gubernatorial race.

There are now two Republicans officially in the race for governor to start this week, with the newest candidate starting a campaign tour of Ohio today in Dayton. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted launched his campaign with a video heavy with conservative themes and partisan criticism – designed to bring in voters in what’s likely to be a four-way Republican primary next May.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has already announced his Trump-type campaign, with Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor expected to follow soon. In the running for the Democrats are Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, former US Rep. Betty Sutton and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.

