Ohio Treasurer Mandel Proposes Congressional Term Limits in Bid for U.S. Senate

Republican Josh Mandel is again making term limits a centerpiece of his campaign for the U.S. Senate. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports Mandel is reviving a promise he made the last time he ran against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in 2012.

In one of his first official campaign promises, Josh Mandel wants Ohioans to know that, if elected, he would only stay in Congress for 12 years before leaving for good. And he supports a bill to make that a limit for all Congressional lawmakers.

This is something Mandel pushed for during his last U.S. Senate run against Sherrod Brown in 2012. Though he lost to Brown , he believes more people are growing tired of what he calls career politicians.

“I think back then people supported it but now there’s more of an emotional and passionate thrust behind their support for term limits now," he says.

Mandel says he plans to grow grassroots support on this issue.