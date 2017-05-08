Democratic Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Becomes The Fourth Woman In The Running For Ohio Governor

A fourth candidate has entered the race for Ohio governor. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the latest contender for the Democratic nomination.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is running for re-election to that post this fall. And she talks jobs and holding major drug companies accountable for the state’s opioid crisis in her campaign launch for governor next year.

Whaley is entering a crowded field, with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton and former State Rep. Connie Pillich already in the race.

But Whaley says a primary can be good for the party.

“When the Democratic Party has primaries, usually we pick the best candidate, the most electable candidate. When the other side has primaries, they usually pick the most extreme,” Whaley says.

On the Republican side, a four-way primary is expected among Secretary of State Jon Husted, Congressman Jim Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.