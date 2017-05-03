© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's Tax Collections Are Lagging, Again

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 3, 2017 at 5:12 PM EDT
Tim KEEN and lawmakers
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

For the ninth time in 10 months, Ohio's tax revenues came in below estimates. And Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says that is raising many questions among lawmakers trying to work out the upcoming state budget.

State Budget Director Tim Keen says that April’s preliminary numbers show revenues were $159 million below estimates, led by lower income and sales tax collections.

“The story’s the same for the fiscal year – GRF tax revenues are $773 million, or 4.2 percent below estimates, with the income tax and the non-auto sales tax accounting for $756 million of that shortfall.”

But Keen told the Senate Finance Committee that because of under-spending, especially in Medicaid, he still thinks the state will end this fiscal year without having to make cuts. Keen says by his math, the House budget for the next two years cuts just $632 million of the $800 million Gov. John Kasich said needed to be trimmed from his budget. The rest of the cuts would be up to the Senate.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio budgetOhio tax collectionsOhio tax revenueTim Keen
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content