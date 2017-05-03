© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Sen. Brown Says He and Trump Continue to Talk About Reworking Trade Deals

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 3, 2017 at 4:20 PM EDT
SHERROD BROWN
FILE PHOTO

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he remains hopeful he and President Trump can work together to renegotiate trade agreements. He says he and Trump have talked by phone about “Buy American” priorities, and he’s had repeated meetings with Trump’s economic and trade representatives to discuss revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“So far so good. But we will hold him accountable to do what he said he’d do. That’s what I do with all presidents. I disagreed with Bush and Clinton and Obama on trade. I’m unhappy with what President Trump did on currency but I agree with him that we need to renegotiate NAFTA and we will work together if we can.”

Last month, Trump backed away from his pledge to label China a currency manipulator.

Brown says the most important change he’d like to see in NAFTA is to ensure labor is represented in negotiations.

“If you get workers at the table, I think you’re going to see better rules. I think you’re going to see ‘Buy America.' I think you’re going to see anti-outsourcing provisions.”

Government & PoliticsSen. Sherrod Browntrade imbalanceNAFTANorth American Free Trade AgreementTrade agreements
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
