© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmaker Pleads No Contest, Loses His License and Gets A Jail Sentence

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 3, 2017 at 4:49 PM EDT
Wes Retherford
STATE OF OHIO
Retherford receives six-month jail sentence after he was discovered passed out with a loaded gun passed out in a McDonald's parking lot.

A state lawmaker was in court today to settle the case regarding the night he was found passed out drunk in the drive thru of a Butler County restaurant. He’ll lose his driver’s license till September, but that’s not all.

A day after he was in the Statehouse to vote for the House version of the two-year state budget, Republican Rep. Wes Retherford of Hamilton pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of impaired driving.

It was the only remaining charge following his arrest in March, when he was found passed out in his running truck in the drive thru lane of a McDonalds.

A grand jury had declined to indict him on a felony charge for the loaded handgun found with him in the truck – a conviction on that would have cost him his House seat.

Retherford admitted in court he’d made a mistake.

He got a six-month jail sentence for his no contest plea. All of that was suspended except for three days that he’ll spend in an alcohol-treatment program. He also must forfeit his gun and his conceal carry permit.

Tags

Government & PoliticsWes RetherfordOhio lawmakersOhio Rep. Wes Retherford
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content