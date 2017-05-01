© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Nine Ohio Executions Are On Hold as Appeals Court Debates Lethal Injection Drug

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 1, 2017 at 8:40 PM EDT
sixth circuit court logo
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Gov. John Kasich is pushing back execution dates for nine Ohio death row inmates. 

Earlier this month, three judges from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals put Ohio's executions on hold over questions of whether the drug cocktail the state wants to use is unconstitutional. And the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio issued a stay for the first three executions planned for this spring and summer.

With the full Sixth Circuit agreeing to hear the case, it was very unlikely that next week's scheduled execution of Akron-area killer Ronald Phillips will happen. So Gov. John Kasich evised the execution schedule for nine inmates. Phillips' execution has been moved from next week to July 26th. The other eight have now been rescheduled from as early as September of this year to as late as September of 2019.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDeath PenaltyJohn KasichSixth Circuit Court of AppealsRonald Phillips
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content