Government & Politics

House Budget Proposes a Tighter Grip on Medicaid Expansion Funds

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 1, 2017 at 8:35 PM EDT
photo of the Statehouse from High Street
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A final vote on the House version of the state budget is expected by the end of this week.

As the final vote on the House budget approaches, Republicans leaders are seeking tougher access to Medicaid expansion money.

Republican Finance Chair Ryan Smith read through every new amendment added to the budget bill. But it was the very first provision that stuck out the most.

A proposed change would force Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid department to go to the six lawmakers on the state Controlling Board every six months to approve the use of expanded Medicaid funds.

“So that we can keep an eye on the waiver and understand where we’re at in the process and just have a little bit more communicative process along the way," Smith says.

Kasich generated controversy when he asked the Controlling Board to approve his Medicaid expansion four years ago, when most lawmakers opposed it.

Government & PoliticsOhio budgetJohn KasichRep. Ryan Smithmedicaid expansion
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
