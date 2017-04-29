© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Mandel Ad Campaign Seemingly Targeted by New Budget Provision

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 29, 2017 at 9:22 AM EDT
photo of Josh Mandel ad campaign
OHIO TREASURER
/
YOUTUBE
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (right) teamed up with Ohio State Football coach Urban Meyer (left) to promote the STABLE savings account in a series of advertisements last year.

There’s a provision in the House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that seems to have been inspired by a public service ad campaign last year. It featured Ohio State’s football coach and the state officeholder who’s announced he wants to try again to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown next year. 

State treasurer Josh Mandel’s office said the goal was to raise awareness of the STABLE savings account program for disabled people, which Ohio was the first in the nation to establish. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbQsAbrUrOo

The ad campaign cost $1.7 million, but the ads were purchased in installments of less than $50,000 – which is the maximum that can be spent before the state Controlling Board, which oversees expenditures, gets involved.  An amendment to the budget would require the Controlling Board to approve any spending for ad campaigns over $50,000, even if it’s done in smaller increments.

The ads ended just as Mandel announced he’d be running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate next year. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
