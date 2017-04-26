© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

House of Representatives Excludes Externship from Budget

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 26, 2017 at 3:52 PM EDT
phot of Ohio Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Governor John Kasich

The part of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that would have required teachers to spend time shadowing business leaders in order to renew their licenses has been scrapped.

Kasich has been adamant about his plan, pushing it in his State of the State speech earlier this month.

“I want to make sure that our teachers, when they go for their re-license, that they spend a few days working in a business, learning about the work force needs of a community.”

It isn’t a surprise that the teacher externship, as it was often called, is not in the House version of the budget, given the comments House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Senate president Larry Obhof made about it, including at the State of the State speech.

“I’ve been pretty clear where I stand on this,” Rosenberger says. 

“I’ve been pretty clear where I stand on it, too,” Obhof says. 

Teachers unions had opposed the idea as well.

Teacher externship, John Kasich, Cliff Rosenberger, Larry Obhof, State of the State
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
