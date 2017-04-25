© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Another Democrat Resigns from Ohio House

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 25, 2017 at 5:26 PM EDT
photo of Heather Bishoff
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Another Democratic member of the Ohio House has left her seat – the second since the two-year term began in January. 

Rep. Heather Bishoff abruptly resigned her seat representing Blacklick just east of Columbus on Sunday.

She said in a statement that she wants to focus on her family and work on growing her financial planning business. She also plans to move across the country to San Diego. Bishoff was just elected to her third term last fall.

It’s the second departure for the House Democrats. Rep. Greta Johnson of Akron announced last month she was leaving for a position in the Summit County Executive’s office. Johnson expressed frustration about being deep in the minority in the House, and not seeing action on bills she proposed.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRep. Heather BishoffOhio HouseRep. Greta JohnsonHouse Democrats
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content