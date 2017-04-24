© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Goes on Book Tour in Advance of House Budget Release

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 24, 2017 at 5:43 PM EDT
photo of Gov John Kasich
On CBS's Face the Nation, Kasich said the U.S. may be headed for a future without political parties.

Gov. John Kasich begins his book tour this week, just as the House version of his budget is being released. And while his fellow Republicans are expected to make big changes in that budget, Kasich is talking about unity.

Kasich said his book, “Two Paths” is about how the country got to the divided place it’s in, and how to get out of it. And he notes the expectation that it’s the start of his next presidential campaign.

“Some people are going to say, 'Why did you write this book? Is this politics? Are you running in the primary?' It has nothing to do with that,” Kasich says.

While not saying whether he will or won’t run again, Kasich said he supports President Trump's missile strike in Syria, but is worried about increased deportations of undocumented immigrants. He also says Ohio is more united because he's “not playing that stupid political game.”

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichTwo PathsOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
