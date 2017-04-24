Kasich Goes on Book Tour in Advance of House Budget Release

Gov. John Kasich begins his book tour this week, just as the House version of his budget is being released. And while his fellow Republicans are expected to make big changes in that budget, Kasich is talking about unity.

Kasich said his book, “Two Paths” is about how the country got to the divided place it’s in, and how to get out of it. And he notes the expectation that it’s the start of his next presidential campaign.

“Some people are going to say, 'Why did you write this book? Is this politics? Are you running in the primary?' It has nothing to do with that,” Kasich says.

While not saying whether he will or won’t run again, Kasich said he supports President Trump's missile strike in Syria, but is worried about increased deportations of undocumented immigrants. He also says Ohio is more united because he's “not playing that stupid political game.”