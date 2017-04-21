© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Governor Discusses Drug Dangers with Ohio Youth Government

Jo Ingles
Published April 21, 2017 at 8:53 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Youth Government and Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich (front, facing away) told teenagers in the Ohio Youth Government program that leadership sometimes means "you can be lonely."

Students from around the state who are participating in the YMCA’s “Youth in Government” program went to the Ohio Statehouse today. Gov. John Kasich met with the group.

It wasn’t a surprise to anyone when Kasich warned the teens who gathered at the Statehouse about the dangers of drugs. After all, he’s been telling most public groups he talks to these days to speak to kids about that issue. But Kasich went on to urge the students to be leaders in their schools, even if it’s not easy sometimes.

“Leadership, at times, means one thing. It means you can be lonely. You see, if you are a leader, you do things that you want to do because you believe in them.”

The 65-year-old program allows teens to learn about the legislative process, how to write and research bills and how to participate in elections. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichOhio YMCA Youth and Government Programdrugsopiate epidemicopioids
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
