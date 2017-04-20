© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Addiction Agency Director Talks About Funding to Fight Opioid Abuse

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 20, 2017 at 8:59 PM EDT
photo of Tracy Plouck
DANIEL KONIK
/
OGT
Tracy Plouck is the director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The most recent figures on drug overdoses in Ohio are from 2015, when more than 3,000 Ohioans died. And last year’s numbers are expected to be worse. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked to the head of the state’s drug-addiction agency about the state budget and what it means for the opioid epidemic.

Critics are saying Gov. John Kasich’s budget should put a lot more money toward the deadly opioid crisis. Kasich’s mental health and addiction agency director, Tracy Plouck, says there’s a billion dollars in the state budget to fight the epidemic. Most of it is federal Medicaid money. But Plouck suggests Kasich won’t back off his income-tax cut proposal, nor look to the state’s rainy day fund.

“He does not want to set up a situation that is not able to be resourced in the next biennium, and so we’re taking a relatively conservative approach to the overall budget," she says.

Plouck says the governor is encouraging local partnerships and, when possible, will redirect funds to programs that are helping, such as providing the overdose reversal drug Naloxone to law enforcement. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
