Mike DeWine Won't Comment on Using the Rainy Day Fund to Fight Opioid Abuse

Editor's Note: The headline on this story has been changed; DeWine's office says his nod was not meant to indicate he thinks money from the rainy-day fund should go toward the opioid battle.

Ohio’s opioid crisis has been tearing through the state. For months, Democrats have been calling on Gov. John Kasich to release rainy day funds to aid in the fight. One of the Republicans who want to replace him says he'd be open to that.

The state is seeing a shortfall in tax revenue, and Kasich’s administration trying to figure out how to cut $400 million a year from the proposed two-year state budget. Many have questioned how that might impact the state’s fight against opioid addiction.

Attorney General Mike DeWine, a contender for governor next year, nodded his head when asked if he would resort to using the rainy day fund to bring more resources to fight the epidemic.

“We have a crisis; we need to deal with the crisis.”

Kasich has repeatedly resisted calls to use the rainy day fund. He’s says Ohio’s efforts against opioid abuse have been mostly funded by Medicaid dollars on the federal level.