Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmaker Accused of Being Drunk with a Firearm in His Vehicle Faces One Less Charge

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 19, 2017 at 5:29 PM EDT
Photo of Wes Retherford
Ohio House of Representatives
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Republican Representative Wes Retherford dodges felony weapons charges

The state lawmaker who allegedly was discovered drunk in March  in a Cincinnati area McDonald's with a weapon has escaped felony weapons charges.

A Butler County grand jury has indicted Republican Rep. Wes Retherford on a drunk-driving charge, but it didn’t indict him on a more serious felony charge of improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle. 

Last month, Retherford was arrested after officers found him, apparently passed out, behind the wheel of his pick-up truck at a McDonald’s drive-thru. A deputy stated in the police report that the lawmaker nearly fell over while trying to perform a field sobriety test.

Had he been indicted on that -th degree felony charge, Retherford could have been removed from his seat in the Ohio House. Though state and county Republicans have been calling on him to resign, it doesn’t appear he'll quit.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
