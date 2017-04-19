As expected, Zack Reed Joins the Crowded Cleveland Mayoral Race

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed says he’ll challenge Mayor Frank Jackson in this year’s election. For Ohio Public Radio, WCPN's Nick Castele reports Reed is campaigning on safety and jobs.

Reed has served on City Council since 2001. He represents the southeast side of the city, and that’s where he announced his bid for mayor.

“We need someone in that office with fresh ideas, creative ideas, innovative ideas to transform these depressed wards into a platform and into a harbor which will launch new jobs and new economies for the people of the city of Cleveland.”

Reed said he’d hire 400 police officers, bringing the force up to a strength of 2,000. He pledged to expand the use of surveillance cameras, fund more violence interruption efforts and find jobs for Cleveland teens.

Reed apologized to his supporters for his past DUIs. He said after treatment at the Cleveland Clinic, he’s learned more about alcoholism.

He joins a crowded mayoral field. More than a dozen people have pulled petitions to run for the seat. A nonpartisan primary is in September.