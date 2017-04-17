The Future of METRO RTA Executive Director is To Be Decided

The Summit METRO RTA Board will meet this week to decide what comes next for the man who has run the agency for the past five years. Richard Enty was suspended with pay April 9th and escorted from his office. An email he sent to the management staff and board triggered the suspension.

Credit METRO RTA / METRO RTA Richard Enty, Executive Director Summit METRO RTA

The e-mail is four pages and includes repeated calls for everyone on the staff and with the board of Summit Meyro to rally together to meet challenges the transit system is facing including what he termed attempts by outside forces—whom he did not name—to undermine RTA’s reputation.

Metro spokeswoman Molly Becker outlines where things go from here: “He sent out an email last Saturday that our board felt maybe didn’t best represent Metro. And so, on Monday they put him on administrative leave. It is a paid leave. And then ... they’re going to meet and see what next steps would be that they would want to take.”

The meeting is Wednesday. For the time being, Metro's HR Director Christine Hoffer will be interim executive director.