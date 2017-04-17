© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Big Money Is Already Flowing into Ohio's Brown/Mandel Senate Race

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 17, 2017 at 3:19 PM EDT
A few days after Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator announced he raised a historic amount of money in the last three months, the Republican who wants a rematch to unseat him next year has released his fundraising figures. 

Republican state Treasurer Josh Mandel says he raised nearly $1.5 million in the first three months of this year. That includes donations to Mandel’s campaign and to a joint fundraising committee that supports him.

Last week, the incumbent Democrat, Sherrod Brown, announced his campaign had raised $2.4 million – a record for him during a single quarter of a non-election year. And right now, Brown has nearly $5 million in his campaign account, which is twice the cash reported on hand by Mandel.

Both candidates are likely going to need the money. The 2012 Brown-Mandel contest was the most expensive U.S. Senate race in Ohio history. And Mandel may have to also run in a primary.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
