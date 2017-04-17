Big Money Is Already Flowing into Ohio's Brown/Mandel Senate Race

A few days after Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator announced he raised a historic amount of money in the last three months, the Republican who wants a rematch to unseat him next year has released his fundraising figures.

Republican state Treasurer Josh Mandel says he raised nearly $1.5 million in the first three months of this year. That includes donations to Mandel’s campaign and to a joint fundraising committee that supports him.

Last week, the incumbent Democrat, Sherrod Brown, announced his campaign had raised $2.4 million – a record for him during a single quarter of a non-election year. And right now, Brown has nearly $5 million in his campaign account, which is twice the cash reported on hand by Mandel.

Both candidates are likely going to need the money. The 2012 Brown-Mandel contest was the most expensive U.S. Senate race in Ohio history. And Mandel may have to also run in a primary.