Akron Could Be The First City in Ohio to Write the Rules for Medical Marijuana

Akron is considering adopting the first set of rules in the state to allow medical marijuana sales under the new Ohio law permitting such sales as of September of 2018. But it won’t allow such sales in residential areas, or within 500 feet of schools, churches or libraries. That is the upshot of an ordinance proposed by Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Akron’s regulations--if City Council passes them--will also create local licensing procedures, and allow Akron police to inspect any medical marijuana facility in the city at any time.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Assistant Akron Law Director Ellen Lander-Nischt

Mayor Dan Horrigan’s spokeswoman Ellen Lander-Nischt says the ordinance proposal is the product of a lengthy study.

“When the state of Ohio passed the medical marijuana bill last year, the city of Akron put a moratorium in place so that no basically licenses or building permits or anything could be issued for any medical marijuana facilities in the city, while we took the time to review the law and do some planning.”

The legislation was introduced in a power point presentation to City Council’s planning committee. A public hearing on it will be held in May,