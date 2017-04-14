© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Diversion Could Solve Ohio's Prison Overcrowding Problem

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 14, 2017 at 5:43 PM EDT

Ohio’s 27 prisons are a third over capacity with more than 50,000 inmates. The prisons department would get $3.6 billion in the governor’s proposed budget to maintain that system. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler spoke to the prisons director about a diversion program that could change that.

The program would send non-violent, low-level offenders headed to state prisons with sentences of a year or less to counties, which would get $23 per prisoner per day. Eight counties are already in the program. Some lawmakers note that $23 doesn’t cover all the costs to local communities, but prisons director Gary Mohr says something has to be done about overcrowding besides an obvious billion dollar idea.

“I am not going to build a prison. I will walk away in a hot minute. And yet we do hear some people that think that’s the right thing to do.”

Mohr says 27 other counties have expressed interest in joining the diversion program. Gov. John Kasich’s budget would spend $58 million on it, and Mohr says it will save the state $20 million.

Tags

Government & PoliticsprisonsOhioGary MohrJohn Kasich
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content