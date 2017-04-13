© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Proposes $400 Million a Year Cuts in His Budget, But Isn't Saying Where

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 13, 2017 at 10:48 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich and reporters
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
At the end of last year, Gov. Kasich suggested the state might dip into its "rainy day fund" to bridge Ohio's fiscal gap.

The Republican leaders of Ohio’s House and Senate and Republican Gov. John Kasich have come up with a way to deal with the $615 million revenue shortfall that’s expected by the end of this fiscal year.

Faced with month-after-month of tax revenues coming in below estimates, Kasich says he’s pulling back on his budget.

“We will take the budget that we submitted and will have to restrain the growth in that budget by $400 million each fiscal year in order to get ahead of things," he says.

Kasich also says there will still be a little bit of growth in the budget. When asked what might get cut, Kasich dodged the question.

“We’re not going to write the budget here even though you’d like us to do it. We’ll sit down and look at all of the options.”

Kasich says he wants to continue with his proposed 17 percent income tax cut and he won’t tap into the state’s rainy day fund to balance the budget. He did say, however, that he was open to using it to “put out fires” at the budget’s midpoint if necessary.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio budgetJohn KasichOhio tax revenueOhio Republicans
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content