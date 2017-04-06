Republicans Voice Their Support for Gorsuch Outside the Ohio Statehouse

About two dozen Ohio Republicans who support President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court took their message to the Statehouse on Thursday.

Columbus resident Erik Farley held a sign that read, “Gorsuch, Trump, Pence – Make America and SCOTUS great again.” Farley says Gorsuch is a fair jurist.

“When I heard him say he personally dislikes half of his rulings, I thought, 'There’s a guy who is doing the job,'" he says.

Democrats opposed Gorsuch, but in the end, he will likely be confirmed by the U.S. Senate with a rule change known as the “nuclear option.” Because the Senate Republican leadership couldn’t get a 60-member vote for confirmation, it voted to do away with filibusters and will allow justices to be confirmed with only a simple majority vote.