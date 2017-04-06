© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Republicans Voice Their Support for Gorsuch Outside the Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 6, 2017 at 8:41 PM EDT
photo of Erik Farley
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Erik Farley, a Columbus resident, was one of several Ohioans who rallied outside the Statehouse.

About two dozen Ohio Republicans who support President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court took their message to the Statehouse on Thursday.

Columbus resident Erik Farley held a sign that read, “Gorsuch, Trump, Pence – Make America and SCOTUS great again.” Farley says Gorsuch is a fair jurist.

“When I heard him say he personally dislikes half of his rulings, I thought, 'There’s a guy who is doing the job,'" he says.

Democrats opposed Gorsuch, but in the end, he will likely be confirmed by the U.S. Senate with a rule change known as the “nuclear option.” Because the Senate Republican leadership couldn’t get a 60-member vote for confirmation, it voted to do away with filibusters and will allow justices to be confirmed with only a simple majority vote.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
