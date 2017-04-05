© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Touts His Teacher Externship Plan During His State of the State

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 5, 2017 at 6:40 PM EDT
JOHN KASICH 2017 STATE OF STATE
YOUTUBE

Gov. John Kasich doubled down on his plan to require teachers who are renewing their licenses to spend days shadowing business leaders, despite the fact that legislative leaders are not embracing that plan. 

In his State of the State speech, Kasich said again that requiring teachers to spend a few days working in a local business would be good for students.

“I want to make sure that our teachers, when they go for their re-license, that they spend a few days working in a business, learning about the workforce needs of the community. I don't want them to go in the military. I just want them to spend a few days at the bank, at the insurance company, at the doctor's office learning about the workforce," Kasich says. 

But House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Senate President Larry Obhof, who have already said they are not in favor of the idea, jokingly reiterated their opposition.

“I’ve been very clear where I stand with it so…," Rosenberger says. 

“I’ve been pretty clear about where I am, too,” Obhof says. 

Rosenberger responded with “I know.” 

Without approval from lawmakers, Kasich’s teacher externship plan is dead.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichTeacher externshipCliff RosenbergerLarry ObhofTeacher licenses
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
